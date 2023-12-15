(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

15 December 2023 at 11 a.m.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc's Board of Directors resolved on new performance periods for the company's share-based incentive plans

The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc established a Performance Share Plan 2023-2027 and Bridge Plan 2023-2026 in 2022 for the company's key employees. Performance Share Plan 2023-2027 includes three performance periods, covering the calendar years 2023-2025, 2024-2026 and 2025–2027. The Bridge Plan includes two performance periods, covering the calendar years 2023 and 2024.

Performance Period 2024- 2026 of the Performance Share Plan

The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja has resolved on the target group, the amount of the possible rewards and the performance criteria for the performance period 2024-2026.

During the performance period 2024–2026, the earning of rewards is based on the following performance criteria:



Return on capital employed, ROCE, (50%) during the period 2024–2026.

Total shareholder return, TSR, (30%) during the period 2024–2026. Reduction of the carbon footprint, ESG, (20%) during the period 2024–2026.

The rewards to be paid based on the performance period 2024–2026 correspond to the value of approximately 249 000 Lassila & Tikanoja Plc shares in maximum total, also including the portion to be paid in cash. The target group of the Performance Share Plan during the performance period 2024–2026 consists of approximately 50 key employees, including the Group's President and CEO and the Group Executive Board.

Performance Period 2024 of the Bridge Plan

The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja has resolved on the target group, the amount of the possible rewards and the performance criteria for the performance period 2024.

During the performance period 2024, the earning of rewards is based on the following performance criteria:



Return on capital employed, ROCE, (80%) in 2024. Reduction of the carbon footprint, ESG, (20%) in 2024.

The rewards to be paid based on the performance period 2024 correspond to the value of approximately 83 800 Lassila & Tikanoja Plc shares in maximum total, also including the portion to be paid in cash. The target group of the Bridge Plan during the performance period 2024 consists of approximately 10 key employees, including the Group's President and CEO and the Group Executive Board.

The Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

General Counsel Sirpa Huopalainen, tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is making the circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. L&T operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2022, the company's net sales amounted to EUR 844.1 million, and it employed around 8,300 persons. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

