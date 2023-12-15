CARDI, An On-Chain NFT Solution, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list CARDI on December 14th, 2023 13:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the CARDI trading pair will be officially available for trading on December 14th, 2023 13:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







Cardinals and the DRC-20

The Cardinals protocol, a system that assigns sequential numbers (referred to as“Cardinals”) to Elons, starting from 0 and increasing in the order of mining. These Cardinals bishops grant each Elon a unique identity. Additionally, the act of engraving text, images, audio, and video files on Elons is called“inscription” and all files inscribed on Elons are collectively known as Cardinals NFT, primarily in image and text formats.

As the market's understanding of the Cardinals protocol deepens, people are gradually realizing that it is a true on-chain NFT solution. Its core features include:

CARDI is the token of the Cardinals protocol, which is based DRC-20 chain. DRC-20 is a standardized protocol for fungible tokens based on the Cardinals protocol. As of now, besides BTC and LTC, only Dogecoin is capable of implementing the UTXO model functionality. The protocol was officially released by the Dogecoin community Dogewow on May 9th. As a novel experiment on the Cardinals protocol, DRC-20 aims to explore the potential of asset tokenization on the Dogecoin blockchain.

Tokenomics

Total token supply is 21 million, with 100% fair minting. There are 19,888 holding addresses, a total of 88,400 transactions, a liquidity pool of 1.4 million Dogecoin (worth 140,000 USD), and a 24-hour trading volume of 350,000 USD.

Referring to the BRC20 token“ordi,” the Cardinals protocol assigns a unique identity to each Elon unit on the Dogecoin network (1 Dogecoin = 100 million Elons). Cardinals attribute this identity through a process called“inscription,” where text, images, audio, and video files are engraved on Elons, collectively known as Cardinals NFT.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About CARDI

