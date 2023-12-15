UNIX(DRC20), A DRC-20 Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list UNIX(DRC20) on December 14th, 2023 09:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the UNIX(DRC20)/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on December 14th, 2023 09:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







UNIX(DRC 20) and Its Ecosystem

UNIX(DRC 20), whose full name is Unielon, is a wallet application powered by the DRC-20 Cardinals Protocol on Dogecoin. By harnessing the power of decentralized governance, Unielon enables users to actively participate in the Dogecoin ecosystem, facilitating a secure and user-friendly experience.

UNIX(DRC20) is the ultimate fusion of Dogecoin's vibrant ecosystem and the power of decentralization. UNIX(DRC20) provides the extension wallet for DRC20 and Cardinals and serves as a gateway to the POW system. Secure storage and seamless transfers for the Cardinals NFTs. UNIX(DRC20) supports the minting, storing, and transferring of DRC-20 tokens, utilizing 100% on-chain storage. Inscribe easily on-the-fly without the requirement of running a full doge node.

Transactions executed through Unielon are fast and stable with low gas fees. The wallet encompasses an open-source approach for a decentralized, transparent and community-driven development.

Tokenomics

UNIX(DRC20), with a total token supply of 10 billion, are 100% fairly minted. It has 32,979 holding addresses, a liquidity pool of 5.5 million Doge (worth 550,000 USD), a market capitalization of 20 million USD, and a 24-hour trading volume of 600,000 USD.

Deployed on July 24, 2023, the project has seen a surge in daily transaction numbers on the Dogecoin chain due to the increasing minting of DRC-20 standard tokens, surpassing historical highs and at times even exceeding Bitcoin and Litecoin. The speculative frenzy around the BRC-20 token standard is gradually spreading to the Dogecoin chain. Buy and sell fees are both 3%.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About UNIX(DRC20)

UNIX(DRC20) is a wallet application powered by the DRC-20 Cardinals Protocol on Dogecoin, and sets its sights on becoming the epitome of excellence within the Proof of Work (PoW) system.

Leveraging the support of the Dogecoin community, UNIX(DRC20), with its distinctive meme attributes, rapidly captures market attention like a magnet attracting iron.

For more information on UNIX(DRC20), please visit the official website .