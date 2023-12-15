Male Hypogonadism Market Expected To Reach $5.1 Billion By 2030 | Current Trends And Industry Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Male hypogonadism industry

Male hypogonadism market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Male hypogonadism market size was $3.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. Male hypogonadism is a condition in which men have low levels of the male hormone testosterone. Testosterone is produced in the testes and is necessary for the development of male features, such as voice deepening, face & pubic hair development, and growth of penis and testes throughout puberty. Brain produces gonadotrophin-releasing hormone, which stimulates the pituitary gland to generate luteinizing hormone and follicle stimulating hormone (gonadotrophins). Testes then stimulate and produce testosterone by gonadotrophins. Low testosterone levels are caused by testicular diseases, affecting the hypothalamus or pituitary gland. Men of any age suffer with this disease and the symptoms vary depending on the initial detection of disease in relation to puberty.

Endo International plc., Ferring, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Finox Biotec, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan plc, Pfizer Inc.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020, declared COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. COVID-19 has affected around 210 countries across the globe. Governments across the globe announced country-wide lockdowns as well as social distancing measures to prevent collapse of the healthcare system. The overall impact of COVID-19 on the global male hypogonadism market was positive, which is attributed to the lowered testosterone levels observed in men who have been impacted by COVID-19. This positive impact is further expected to fuel growth of male hypogonadism market forecast.

The global male hypogonadism market is segmented on the basis of therapy, drug delivery, and type. Depending on therapy, it is divided into testosterone replacement therapy and gonadotropin & gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy. The gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy segment is segmented into luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GNRH). According to drug delivery, it is fragmented into topical gels, injectable, transdermal patches, and others. As per the type, it is categorized into klinefelters syndrome, kallmann syndrome, pituitary disorders, and others. Region wise, it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

