Earthquake Today: 4.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Pakistan

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan on Friday at 9.13 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on X (formerly Twitter). (Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

