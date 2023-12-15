Flipkart Year End Sale: Sales And Discounts To Get Before December 16

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the holiday season approaches, Flipkart has started its annual extravaganza – the Year-End Sale! From December 9th to 16th, the e-commerce giant promises a whirlwind of deals, discounts, and festive cheer, ensuring everyone finds something to celebrate DealsMobiles & Electronics: Score up to 40% off on smartphones like the iPhone 14, Pixel 7, and Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Grab amazing deals on laptops, TVs, washing machines, and more & Lifestyle: Flipkart is offering up to 70% off on apparel, footwear, and accessories from top brands. Spruce up your home with discounts on furniture, décor, and appliances and Holidays: Book your vacation at discounted prices. Find deals on flights, hotels, and holiday packages Savings Across CategoriesTech Bonanza: Score up to 40% off on smartphones like the iPhone 14, Pixel 7, and Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Upgrade your laptops, TVs, and appliances at jaw-dropping prices Frenzy: Refresh your wardrobe with up to 70% off on apparel, footwear, and accessories from top brands. Spruce up your home with amazing deals on furniture, décor, and appliances Appliances Upgrade: Get discounts on refrigerators, washing machines, ACs, and more & Holiday Delights: Book your dream vacation at discounted prices. Find deals on flights, hotels, and holiday packages Discount detailsSwipe your way to savings: Bank of Baroda, HDFC, PNB cardholders get 10% off smartphones. ICICI Bank offers up to 9,250 off various items. Axis Bank gives 5% instant discount on all purchases Frenzy: Axis Bank Credit Cards - 5% cashback on Flipkart purchases. HDFC Bank Credit Cards - 10% cashback on EMI transactions (up to 1,000). SBI Credit Cards - 10% cashback on Flipkart Pay Later (up to 500).Sale DatesStarting on December 9th to December 16th, 2023. That's eight days of discounts and offers across all categories.

