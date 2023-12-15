OTT Releases This Week: From The Freelancer To Reacher Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "While Tiger 3 OTT release was speculated to happen this week, media reports suggest that the Salman Khan movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video during the year-end. Nevertheless, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let's have a look: A legendary master thief steals a fortune in gems from a jewellery store, triggering an intense police chase: Action/ComedyCast: Anu Emmanuel, KarthiPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 11The Crown: Season 6 Part 2Plot: This is the story about the life and rule of Queen Elizabeth II. The final season includes the growing-up years of Prince William and Prince Harry after their mother Lady Diana's death: Historical/Biopic/DramaCast: Imelda Staunton, Ed McVey, Luther FordPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 14As the Crow Flies Season 2Plot: Aslı, an ardent admirer of news anchor Lale Kıran, cleverly secures an internship at Lale's workplace, determined to succeed in the competitive media industry: DramaCast: Asli Tuna, Lale KiranPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 14Reacher Season 2Plot: Jack Reacher, transitioning from a military police investigator to civilian life, finds himself wrongfully accused of murder: Action/Adventure/ThrillerCast: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Kristin KreukPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: December 15FalimyPlot: Centering on a dysfunctional family, the film follows Anoop, eager to get married, and his reckless father through their comedic and dramatic journey: Comedy/DramaCast: Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Manju PillaiPlatform: Disney+HotstarRelease Date: December 15The Family PlanPlot: Dan, a former elite government assassin, embarks on a spontaneous cross-country drive to Las Vegas with his family, evading adversaries from his past: Action/ComedyCast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, ValkyraePlatform: Apple TV+Release Date: December 15Death's GamePlot: This South Korean psoriasis is based on a popular webtoon, blending thrilling and mysterious elements: DramaCast: Seo In-guk, Park So-damPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: December 15The Freelancer: The ConclusionPlot: The story follows Aliya's journey as she attempts to escape the challenging conditions in war-torn Syria, portraying her struggle and resilience: Action/ThrillerCast: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira PardeshiPlatform: Disney+HotstarRelease Date: December 15ImMATURE: Season 3Plot: Continuing the adventures and misadventures of teenage life, the series captures the essence of youth, friendship, and growing up: Comedy/DramaCast: Omkar Kulkarni, Khushbu Baid, Chinmay ChandraunshuhPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: December 15Yoh! ChristmasPlot: Thando has 24 days to find a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas, following her deceptive claim to her family about being in a relationship. She is single, under 30 and under family pressure: Romance/ComedyCast: Sivuyile Ngesi, Anthony Oseyemi,Platform: NetflixRelease Date: December 15
