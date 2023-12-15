Iran, Kenya Join List Of Nations Offering Visa-Free Travel To Indians. Check New Rules In All 6 Nations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iran on Friday announced that it is likely to cancel visa requirements for visitors from 33 new countries, including India.

Announcing the same, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami said, reported Iran's IRNA news agency,“The decision is aimed at boosting tourism arrivals and attracting more visitors from countries around the world”Iran's decision follows a similar visa waiver implemented by Kenya, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam's all you need about visa-free travel in these countries:

KenyaFrom January 1, Kenya will remove visa requirements for international visitors. The move is likely to boost the country's crucial tourism sector, offering visitors hassle-free travel to experience wildlife safaris and beach holidays William Ruto said,“It is no longer necessary for anyone from any corner of the globe to bear the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya.”

MalaysiaTourists from India and China can now enter Malaysia without a visa and stay there is up to 30 days. The new rule has been levied from December 1, 2023.

While announcing the development, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the exemption was subject to top security screening\"Initial screenings will be conducted for all tourists and visitors to Malaysia. Security is a different matter. If there are criminal records or the risk of terrorism, they will not be allowed to enter,\" the prime minister said LankaSri Lanka has introduced a visa-free entry initiative for visitors from India and six other countries, including China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. This initiative will remain effective until March 31, 2024ThailandThailand has also started granting 30-day visa-free entry for visitors from India and Taiwan from November 1. The initiative will remain applicable till May 10, 2024 this year, Vietnam also announced that it is contemplating visa-free entry for Indians and Chinese to enhance tourism. Presently, citizens of certain European countries enjoy visa-free access, while others can obtain e-visas with a 90-day validity and multiple entry options.



