November Air Traffic Up 9% To 12.7 Mn Passengers Akasa Air Most Punctual

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The domestic air traffic in India rose 9% year-on-year to 12.7 million passengers, as per data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

In passenger load factor or capacity utilization, SpiceJet witnessed the highest level at 90.8% as compared to 90.1% in October. India's largest airline IndiGo's passenger load factor was at 85.6% as compared to 83.3% in the month earlier.

IndiGo recorded a market share of 61.8% in November while the second spot was held by Air India at 10.5%. SpiceJet recorded a jump in market share on account of induction of aircraft on wet lease at 6.2% as compared to 5% in October.

India's youngest airline Akasa Air was the most punctual in November with on-time performance of 78.2% while SpiceJet was the least punctual at 41.8%.

