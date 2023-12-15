Krishna Janmabhoomi Land Case: Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Shahi Idgah Complex Survey

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute: The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to issue a stay order on Allahabad High Court order allowing a scientific survey on the Shah Idgah Mosque complex in Mathura.

The apex court refused an oral plea brought forth by the Muslim Committee to stay the order passed by the Allahabad High Court allowing an application for the appointment of a court commissioner for the inspection of the mosque.\"Supreme Court has refused to stay the proceedings and the Supreme Court has fixed the matter so far as challenge to the transfer order is concerned on 9th of January...The High Court order will continue and the High Court will proceed with the matter and there is no stay by the Supreme Court,\" said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side outfits have claimed the mosque was built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna and had demanded a survey. The demand was admitted by a local court in December last year but the Muslim side had filed an objection in the High Court Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, approved the conduct of a scientific survey on the Shahi Idgah complex at Mathura court on Thursday appointed an advocate commissioner and gave in-principle approval for surveying the Shahi Idgah complex. The modalities of the Commission of advocates for the survey will be decided on December 18 survey will be conducted in the same manner in which it has been done at the Gyanvapi Temple in Varanasi far, nine cases have been filed in Mathura Court in the cases of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow, had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land owned by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Krishna Janmabhoomi suit filed in the Mathura court sought the removal of a mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13 premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

