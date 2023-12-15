Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Daughter Suhana Khan Seek Blessings At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next film, 'Dunki' which will be his first with Rajkumar Hirani. As the release date comes close by, Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan on Friday visited the Shirdi Sai Baba temple. Suhana Khan made a strong film debut earlier this month in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

King Khan had previously visited Maa Vaishno Devi's temple in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, he was observed at the hallowed shrine. In a video that went viral on social media, SRK was seen hiding his face behind a set of dark spectacles and a black hooded jacket. Shah Rukh Khan has visited Vaishno Devi three times this year and he went to the sacred temple before the release of his films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' earlier this year.

About 'Dunki'

'Dunki' has an ensemble cast, including prominent performers Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, as well as Shah Rukh Khan. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, this film is a collaboration between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. 'Dunki' is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, and will be released on December 21, 2023.