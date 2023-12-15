Apple Is Going To Make Your Stolen Iphones Hard To Break For Thieves: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first things that cross your mind when your phone is stolen are all the data on it and the trouble of getting a new SIM card. However, Apple is prepared to tighten restrictions on iPhone owners soon.

A new feature dubbed Stolen Device Protection, which adds an extra layer of protection in case your iPhone is pickpocketed, is being developed by the business for the iOS 17.3 beta version. The use of Face ID or Touch ID authentication to enable anyone else to access your data or even reset the device is the largest security advantage that iPhone owners will receive with the next iOS 17 upgrade.

By preventing unauthorised access to your iCloud saved password-which may contain private information like bank passcodes and PIN numbers for your cards that provide rapid one-access payments-Apple is enhancing security measures even further.

Also Read |

iOS 17.2 update: Journal app, Spatial video support rolled out; Know how to download it

According to reports, Apple has expressed worry about recent occurrences in which the 6-digit passcode that enables users to reset or perform other changes on stolen iPhones was circumvented. In the unlikely event that hackers manage to decipher the code and get past the protection, Apple will implement additional authentication using Face ID or Touch ID, which will come into effect an hour after the device is accessed without authorization.

iPhones are popular among people which makes it equally attractive for thieves but Apple's new focus on security against stolen iPhones could put an end to the thieves targeting iPhones, unless they manage to find a loophole to bypass these new upcoming security measures.

Meanwhile, iPhone owners can now enjoy a new spatial video feature on the iPhone 15 Pro thanks to the iOS 17.2 update, which was published this week. All models now get further security enhancements and the new Journal app.





Also Read |

iQOO 12 5G: India's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone launched; Check specifications, price & more