Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend Ayesha Khan To Enter As Wild Card? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17 is about to get another wild card entrance. Ayesha Khan is expected to appear on Salman Khan's contentious reality programme shortly. According to the renowned X feed BiggBoss_Tak, Khan was recently seen outside the Bigg Boss 17 set in Mumbai, where he was also filming for the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This has left everyone wondering if Ayesha Khan would appear as a guest or as a wild card participant on the show.

If Ayesha Khan appears on Bigg Boss 17, she would almost certainly face Munawar Faruqui. Khan made severe charges against Munawar in a recent interview, claiming he was 'double dating' her. Ayesha stated that before to Bigg Boss 17, Munawar approached her on social media with the intention of casting her in a music video, but that "the video never happened, but the second time I met, he was like 'I love you.'"

Ayesha further said that when she questioned Munawar about his connection with Nazila, he stated that they had already broken up.



“The first question I asked this man was if we start whatever we are doing, will anybody in your personal life be affected by it, to which he said 'no',” Ayesha added.

Khan went on to say that she only discovered Munawar was double-dating her after he entered Bigg Boss 17.“I saw a story of him and his girlfriend (Nazila) on the latter's account and realised that he was dating me while being in a relationship with her,” she said.

Following Ayesha's allegations, Nazila also penned a cryptic note on her Instagram stories.“One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn't how it seems online. nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usually say 'never meet your idols' because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so don't be fooled by what you see online or on TV,” she wrote.