SC Habeas Corpus Petition Pleads Release Of Nikhil Gupta In Alleged Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A petition has surfaced in the Supreme Court on behalf of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, currently detained in the Czech Republic, seeking the intervention of the Indian government for his release. Gupta is implicated in an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, as per reports by Live Law.

US federal prosecutors have charged Gupta for his alleged involvement in a foiled assassination scheme targeting Pannun, who holds American and Canadian citizenship. An unnamed Indian government official was also implicated in the indictment, accused of collaborating with Gupta to contract someone in the US for Pannun's assassination.

The Czech Ministry of Justice confirmed Gupta's arrest, stating it was in response to the extradition request submitted by the US. The charges against Gupta involve conspiracy to commit murder for hire, as detailed by US authorities.

These developments prompted India to express concern over the linkage between the Indian official and the individual charged with conspiring to kill Pannun. India has initiated an inquiry panel to probe the allegations and has vowed follow-up actions based on the investigation's findings.

During the recent visit of US Principal Deputy NSA Jonathan Finer to India, discussions revolved around holding accountable those responsible for the alleged plot. Finer acknowledged India's establishment of an investigative committee to delve into the 'lethal plotting,' emphasizing the significance of ensuring accountability.

However, specific details regarding the Indian officials engaged in discussions with Finer were not disclosed in the White House's official statement about the visit.

This case, marked by the involvement of an Indian national, a US indictment, and an Indian government official's alleged connection, has raised international attention. Legal procedures and diplomatic engagements are underway concerning Gupta's alleged role and the purported link between the Indian official and the assassination conspiracy, underscoring the complexities of this developing situation.