Switzerland To Iran: 7 Countries That Changed Names


12/15/2023 4:00:36 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Switzerland to Iran, a diverse array of nations have undergone significant name changes. From Myanmar's shift in '89 to Iran's rebranding in '35, these transformations reflect historical, cultural, and political shifts, shaping the identities of these countries

Switzerland to Iran: 7 countries that changed their names

Myanmar (formerly Burma)

Renamed in 1989 by the military government, reflecting a desire for a more inclusive identity

Sri Lanka (formerly Ceylon)

Name was changed in 1972 after gaining independence, signaling a break from colonial associations

Switzerland (formerly Helvetia)

The Latin designation originates from the Helvetii, a Gaulish tribe residing on the Swiss plateau during the Roman era, forming the basis for the contemporary name

Iran (formerly Persia)

Adopted the current name in 1935 to emphasize cultural and national identity beyond historical Persian roots

Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia)

Altered in 1980 upon gaining independence from British colonial rule, reflecting a break with the past

Thailand (formerly Siam)

Renamed in 1939 to emphasize a national identity and distance itself from colonial influence

The Netherlands

Historically referred to as the Dutch Republic, the name transitioned over time to signify a unified nation

