ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC's Frank Dauwen Praises Solid Defence In Gritty Win

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following Kerala Blasters FC's hard-fought 1-0 victory against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), assistant coach Frank Dauwen lauded the team's defensive performance. Speaking after the match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Dauwen emphasised the defensive strength that secured their sixth win of the season, bringing their points tally to 20 from 10 games, on par with league leaders FC Goa.

The victory, sealed by Dimitrios Diamantakos' penalty, marked Kerala Blasters FC's third clean sheet of the season and their first away from home. Dauwen specifically praised the defensive partnership of Milos Drincic and Marko Leskovic, who played together for the first time this season.

In a post-match press conference, Dauwen highlighted the team's organized play from the back and acknowledged the overall defensive effort, especially given the absence of Luna, resulting in the unusual pairing of two foreign players in central defense.

While the first half saw promising chances for both teams, Kerala Blasters FC dominated in the second half, making it challenging for the hosts to breach their defense. Despite controlling the game, Dauwen expressed a desire for more goals, citing missed opportunities in the final third.

Reflecting on the match, Dauwen regretted the team's failure to convert additional chances, stating, "We had some good offensive actions, but we couldn't score the second goal." Despite the missed opportunities, he praised the team's strategy to press higher in the second half, resulting in the crucial penalty that secured the win.

