CJI Seeks Report After UP Woman Judge Alleges Sexual Harassment By Seniors, Seeks To 'End Her Life'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a two-page open letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, a woman judge in Uttar Pradesh alleged sexual harassment by her senior in her previous posting in Barabanki six months ago.

In her letter, the judge asked CJI for permission to "end her life," citing the lack of response to her accusations. She said, "Kindly permit me to end my life in a dignified way."

“I joined the judicial service with much enthusiasm and belief that I would dispense justice to the common folk. What did I know that I'll soon be rendered a beggar for justice on every door that I go. In the short time of my service, I have had the rare honour of being abused on the dais in an open court,” she wrote in the two-page letter.

“I have no will to live anymore. I have been rendered to a Walking Corpse in the last year and a half. There is no purpose in carrying this soulless and lifeless body around anymore. There is no purpose left in my life. Kindly permit me to end my life in a dignified way. Let my life be dismissed,” she added.

In response to the judge's letter, CJI Chandrachud requested on Thursday a progress report on the investigation into the accusations of sexual harassment made by her against a state judicial district judge and his colleagues from the Allahabad High Court administration.

In response to the accusations made against the district judge in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Justice Chandrachud directed the administration of the Supreme Court to take administrative notice of the case. He also asked the Allahabad High Court's registrar general for a report.

The judge said in the letter that she had complained about the occurrence many times but had received no reaction from the authorities. This prompted the CJI to take action.