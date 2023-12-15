Salman Khan Net Worth: 'Tiger 3' Actor Contributes Over Half Of Family's Wealth, Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan is one of Bollywood's most well-known actors and everyone admires him and his commitment to his career. He is the only Khan superstar who has not taken a career break, despite flops or hits. Did you know the 'Tiger' star is the wealthiest member of his family? Salman Khan owns more than half of his Khandaan's net wealth. Yes. Salman Khan's net worth exceeds Rs 2000 crore; to be exact, his net worth is Rs 2916 crore.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Khan family's net worth is at least around Rs 5259 crore which totals the earnings and savings of each Khan family member, and when the wealth is divided, Salman Khan alone is worth Rs 2916 crore.

Salman Khan- the wealthiest



Salman Khan owns several properties and is associated with several high-end businesses and endorsements that pay him the amount he seeks due to his high market value. In addition to these, he is a shareholder in his films, and while it is true that he makes the most of the money from 'Bigg Boss' because the show runs in his name.



Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have a combined net worth of around Rs 900 crore

Arbaaz and Sohail, who currently host the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 17, have also made a lot of money. Arbaaz Khan is the single owner of more than Rs 500 crore, which includes his career earnings, among other things. Sohail Khan has a net worth of Rs. 333 crore.



Salim Khan's net worth exceeds Rs. 1000 crore

Salim Khan has a net worth of Rs. 1000 crore, which will be divided among his wives, Salma Khan and Helen, and his children. Khan Khandaan is without a doubt the richest family in B Town.