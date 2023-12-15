BCCI Pays Homage: MS Dhoni's Legendary No. 7 Jersey Officially Retired

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken the decision to retire MS Dhoni's iconic No. 7 jersey, following a similar move with Sachin Tendulkar's No. 10. This tribute acknowledges Dhoni's outstanding contributions as India's most successful captain in ICC events. According to reports, the BCCI has explicitly informed current and aspiring players in the Indian team that they are not allowed to wear the No. 7 jersey, mirroring the protocol established for the No. 10 shirt.

The Indian Express has also confirmed that the No. 7 jersey is no longer available for Indian players. A senior BCCI official stated, "The young players and current Indian team players have been told not to pick MS Dhoni's Number 7 jersey. The BCCI has decided to retire Dhoni's T-shirt for his contribution to the game. A new player can't get No. 7, and No. 10 was already off the list of available numbers."

It is noteworthy that during his initial days in the Indian team, fast bowler Shardul Thakur briefly wore the No. 10 shirt. However, the BCCI swiftly retired the number after that incident. Regarding the No. 7 jersey, the BCCI acted promptly to remove it from players' choices.

Furthermore, the BCCI official revealed that currently, around 60 numbers are designated for the regular and potential players in the Indian team. Even if a player is out of the team for a year or more, the BCCI does not assign his number to a new player. This ensures that recent debutants have a limited selection, choosing from just 30-odd available numbers.

