Aditi Saigal Shares Inspiration Behind Her Stage Name ‘DOT’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Indie musician and actress Aditi Saigal, who has marked her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies', revealed the real reason behind adopting her stage name 'DOT'.

Aditi plays the character of Ethel Muggs in the teen musical drama. She is the daughter of actress Shena Gamat, who has worked in 'Band Baaja Baraat'. Her father Amit Saigal was an Indian rock musician, and was fondly called 'Papa Rock'.

The diva graced the stage of quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', along with the director Zoya Akhtar and other star cast Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

During the conversation, host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan asked her:“Why are you called Dot? Dot means a point. Is Dot your real name?”

The young actress said:“Yes. Actually, my real name is Aditi Saigal. But I chose a stage name for myself when I was just 9-10 years old. l used to fill colouring books along with my mother.”

Calling herself a perfectionist, Aditi went on to say:“So I liked to colour within the margins but my mom was fond of making dots outside the margin. She also made small designs. l used to be mad at my mom and said, 'Mom, why do you do this? Keep it inside the line.' She always answered, 'A little dot never hurt anyone and it greatly improves the whole picture.' That was my inspiration for this name.”

'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s.

The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. It is streaming on Netflix.

