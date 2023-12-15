USCIS Approves Form I-956F Exemplar Application For Wohali Utah Rural EB-5 Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that USCIS has approved the Form I-956F exemplar application for its Wohali Utah rural EB-5 project.



Form I-956F approval means that USCIS has reviewed Wohali Utah's project documents and found them compliant with EB-5 rules and regulations. By approving Form I-956F, USCIS accepted Wohali Utah's rural designation, job creation methodology, EB-5 loan security arrangements, and other key project features.



Under the EB-5 program, projects are required to file Form I-956F. The I-956F project application must receive approval before individual EB-5 investors in the project can have their immigrant applications approved.



“We are pleased that USCIS has now approved Wohali Utah's Form I-956F,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner of EB5AN.“Project approval is an important milestone in the EB-5 process. Wohali Utah's EB-5 investors now enjoy greater confidence that they will receive their Green Cards based on the project's compliance with the EB-5 program.”



“EB5AN is thrilled to add Wohali Utah to its list of projects approved by USCIS,” said Mike Schoenfeld, the other managing partner of EB5AN.“Investing in an EB-5 project that has already received I-956F approval reduces immigration risk for EB-5 investors since USCIS has accepted the project as compliant. For Wohali Utah's existing EB-5 investors, this is wonderful news. For foreign nationals looking for a great EB-5 project, Wohali Utah is a compelling, low-risk option.”



Wohali Utah is a best-in-class rural EB-5 project . Set in the picturesque mountains of Park City, Utah, Wohali Utah consists of the development of a 428-residence golf community with top amenities. Construction spending to date has already resulted in 574 EB-5 eligible jobs.



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN's portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.

