Joint Pain Injections Market Is Projected To Surpass US$8.623 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The joint pain injections market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period to reach US$8.623 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the joint pain injections market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$8.623 billion by 2028.The joint pain injections market is influenced by factors such as an increase in obesity, sedentary lifestyle patterns, and a growing elderly population.Joint pain injections, also known as intra-articular injections, involve the direct injection of medication into a joint as a minimally invasive approach to alleviate pain and inflammation. This method is widely employed for managing various joint-related conditions, including osteoarthritis, arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory disorders affecting the joints. The minimally invasive nature of these injections enhances their appeal as a preferred option for managing chronic pain, particularly in the elderly population. This targeted delivery of medication provides relief by directly addressing the affected joint, making it a valuable therapeutic option for individuals experiencing discomfort and inflammation due to joint-related issues. The use of joint pain injections aligns with the broader goal of improving the quality of life for those affected by chronic joint conditions by offering effective and targeted pain management solutions.Access sample report or view details:In the realm of joint pain injections, hyaluronic acid injections have emerged as a dominant player, capturing a substantial market share primarily due to the escalating incidence of osteoarthritis. These injections are strategically designed to address pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis, concurrently aiming to enhance joint mobility. Numerous companies have developed hyaluronic acid injectable solutions tailored for treating joint discomfort arising from osteoarthritis. An exemplary illustration is the hyaluronic acid injectable named Euflexxa, manufactured by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, renowned for its efficacy in managing knee osteoarthritis. These specific injectable endeavours to mitigate discomfort and promote increased joint movement among individuals grappling with osteoarthritis-related challenges.Joint pain injections are often necessary for addressing knee-related discomfort, a commonly reported issue, especially among the elderly and individuals with conditions such as osteoarthritis. The knees, subjected to significant stress and constant movement, are particularly susceptible to wear and tear. Consequently, the market for joint pain injections is expected to witness substantial growth, with a significant focus on products catering to knee pain. Notably, companies are actively launching new products to address this demand. A case in point is Seikagaku Corporation, which, in August 2021, unveiled HyLink, specifically designed for treating knee osteoarthritis in the Taiwanese market. This trend reflects the industry's commitment to developing innovative solutions to alleviate knee-related joint pain.The market can be categorized into various segments such as hospital, retail, and online pharmacies, depending on the distribution channel. While retail pharmacies are widespread, the sales for online pharmacies are anticipated to rise due to favorable government regulations. A case in point is the availability of Synvisc injection, a treatment for osteoarthritis patients, on Canadian pharmacy websites. The facilitation of online transactions not only expands accessibility but also contributes to reducing the selling prices of these injections. This, in turn, acts as a catalyst for the growth of the online pharmacy segment in the market. As regulatory support continues and the convenience of online purchasing gains traction, it is expected that this distribution channel will play a significant role in the market's evolution.North America commands a significant market share, primarily driven by the escalating prevalence of chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. According to data from the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association Inc., over 50 million Americans grapple with autoimmune diseases. Moreover, projections from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicate an anticipated surge in diagnosed arthritis cases in the United States, reaching 72 million by 2030. This surge in chronic diseases is poised to drive up the demand for joint pain injections in the region. Additionally, the active involvement of major pharmaceutical companies headquartered in the U.S. in the production of these injections further contributes to the market's prominence in North America.Prominent market players include Sanofi, Seikagaku Corporation, Bioventus, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ferring B.V., and GE Healthcare Limited. On September 20, 2021, Bioventus Inc., a pioneer in advancements for active healing, disclosed that the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) had released revised clinical practice guidelines (CPG). These guidelines indicated that treatments utilizing high molecular weight cross-linked hyaluronic acid, including Bioventus' DUROLANE, exhibited statistically significant improvement in specific patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA). The recommendation stemmed from a comprehensive review of 28 studies evaluating intra-articular hyaluronic acid (HA) injections in comparison to control groups.The market analytics report segments the joint pain injections market using the following criteria:.BY PRODUCToCorticosteroid InjectionsoHyaluronic Acid InjectionsoPlatelet Rich Plasma InjectionsoOthers.BY JOINT TYPEoKneeoHipoHand & WristoOthers.BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELoHospital PharmaciesoRetail PharmaciesoOnline Pharmacies.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoThe Middle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Sanofi.Seikagaku Corporation.Bioventus.Anika Therapeutics, Inc..Pacira BioSciences, Inc..Dr. Reddy's Laboratries Ltd..Zimmer Biomet.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..Ferring B.V..GE Healthcare LimitedExplore More Reports:.Influenza vaccine market:.Global cancer vaccines market:.Pediatric vaccine market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn