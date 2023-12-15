Wheat Seed Treatment Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 7.49% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The wheat seed treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the wheat seed treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% between 2021 and 2028.It is projected that throughout the projection period, the market for wheat seed treatment will expand steadily. Treatments for wheat seeds are advantageous for both seed preservation and seed improvement, which increases yield. Wheat seed treatments often shield the crop from damage during the first three to four weeks after planting, allowing the seedlings to become established and increasing the rate of germination. The crop is shielded against fungi that cause diseases and insects like aphids and wireworms by the seed treatment. The wheat seed treat market is growing in demand as a result of technical improvements and people's increasing need for wheat due to the exponential increase in the population. Further, wheat seed treatment market expansion is aided by diversification and technical advances.Wheat seed treatment is the application of biological , chemical, or physical treatments to wheat seeds prior to planting to improve their performance. The expanding global population and rising food demand have resulted in a rise in agricultural production. As a result, there is a growing demand for seed treatments to boost agricultural yields and productivity. The wheat seed treatment industry is expanding rapidly as people become more aware of the advantages of employing seed treatments. Wheat seed treatments aid in the protection of seeds from pests and diseases, the increase of germination rates, and the improvement of plant development. Seed treatments also lower the likelihood of crop failure, which is a big worry for farmers. The development of sophisticated seed treatment methods is also propelling the market. Seed treatment firms are spending substantially on research and development to create new seed treatment solutions that provide greater pest and disease protection. These developments in seed treatment technologies will drive the wheat seed treatment market growth.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in March 2023, Syngenta Crop announced a collaboration with Aphea. Bio to develop ACTIV, a novel biostimulant seed treatment product based on microorganisms. This product will allow farmers to use less fertilizer while increasing production by up to 5%.Access sample report or view details:Based on application the global wheat seed treatment market is divided into chemical and biological. Among these, the chemical seed treatment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Chemical seed treatments have become more prevalent in the worldwide wheat seed treatment industry. This is typically owing to its well-established efficiency against a wide range of pests and diseases, providing farmers with a dependable and efficient method of crop protection. Chemical treatments are well-known for their quick effect and convenience of use.Based on function the global wheat seed treatment market is divided into seed protection, seed enhancement, and others. The seed protection sector is predicted to expand significantly over the forecast period since it is widely employed in the worldwide wheat seed treatment market due to its critical function in protecting seeds from numerous viruses, pests, and illnesses. Fungicides, insecticides, and other chemical treatments are applied to the seed surface or within the seed coat to form a protective barrier. This helps to avoid seed and seedling damage during germination and early growth phases, resulting in a healthy and robust harvest.Based on application technique the global wheat seed treatment market is divided into seed coating , seed pelleting, seed dressing, and others. Among these, the seed dressing is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. Seed dressing is frequently regarded as a commonly utilized and successful form of wheat seed treatment. This entails applying fungicides, insecticides, and occasionally micronutrients directly to the seed surface. Seed dressing has various advantages, including simplicity of application, consistent coverage, and protection against soil-borne infections and pests. Furthermore, seed dressing provides for exact control over the quantity of active compounds, limiting environmental impact and maximizing cost-effectiveness. The ease of use and efficiency of seed dressing make it a popular choice among farmers, leading to its extensive use in the worldwide wheat seed treatment market.Based on Geography North America is predicted to be the largest wheat treatment market. Because of technical improvements and farmers' use of smart approaches to boost crop output, the North American area is predicted to see a bigger growth in the wheat seed treatment market. Furthermore, rust, Fusarium spp., and nematode are the leading causes of yearly wheat crop losses in the region, and various research activities are carried out to find solutions for this concern. The government is sponsoring research and development programs to boost yields and efficiency through the development of new seed treatment technology.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global wheat seed treatment market, that have been covered are Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Bioworks Inc., Corteva Agriscience, Germains Seed Technology, Incotec Group BV, Nufarm Ltd, Syngenta International AG.The market analytics report segments the wheat seed treatment market using the following criteria:.BY APPLICATIONoChemicaloBiological.BY FUNCTIONoSeed ProtectionoSeed EnhancementoOther.BY APPLICATION TECHNIQUESoSeed CoatingoSeed PelletingoSeed DressingoOther.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.BASF SE.Bayer CropScience AG.Bioworks Inc..Corteva Agriscience.Germains Seed Technology.Incotec Group BV.Nufarm Ltd.Syngenta International AGExplore More Reports:.Maize Seed Treatment Market:.Cotton Seed Treatment Market:.Insecticide Seed Treatment Market:

