Telangana Cop Shoots Self After Killing Wife, Two Children

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 15 (IANS) A security guard of Siddipet District Collector shot dead his wife and two children before killing himself.

The shocking incident occurred in Ramunipatta village of Chinnakodur mandal in Telangana's Siddipet district on Friday.

According to police, police constable Akula Naresh (35), working as gunman of district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, killed his wife Chaitanya (30), son Revanth (6) and daughter Himashri (5) by opening fire from a pistol. He later turned the gun on himself to die by suicide.

Naresh had not gone for duty on Friday and stayed at home. On hearing the gunshots, neighbours rushed to see all the four lying dead. The villagers alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies for autopsy.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. Financial problems are suspected to have led to the incident. According to locals, Naresh was addicted to online betting and had borrowed money from others. Police, however, said they were probing the case from all angles.

--IANS

ms/dpb