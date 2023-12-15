In-Vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Size Poised To Hit USD 250.4 Million By 2031, Driven By A 9.4% CAGR: AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The rising prevalence of infertility among men and women is expected to foster the growth of the market for IVF microscopes during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In vitro fertilization (IVF) is one of several techniques available to help people who are having difficulty having a baby. During IVF, an egg is extracted from the woman's ovaries and fertilized in a laboratory with sperm. The fertilized egg, known as an embryo, is then returned to the woman's womb to develop and grow. Furthermore, people typically turn to IVF when they have issues such as fallopian tube damage, ovulation disorders, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, previous tubal sterilization or removal, impaired sperm production or function, or genetic disorders.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "In-Vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market by Type (Upright Microscopes, Inverted Microscopes, Stereo Microscopes, Embryo Microscope), by End User (Clinical, Academic Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes industry In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market Size was Valued at USD 105.4 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 250.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

What are the factors driving the In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market?

The rise in prevalence of infertility among men and women and innovations in microscopes which is increasing treatment efficiency drive the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market. However, high cost of in-vitro fertilization microscopes hinders the global market growth. On the other hand, the surge in use of a variety of microscopes in clinical ART procedures, rise in awareness about IVF treatments, and increasing private investor investments in infertility clinics will present new growth opportunities for the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market in the coming years.

Top In-Vitro Fertilization Microscopes Companies Report:-

. Linkam Scientific Instruments

. Olympus Corporation

. Leica Microsystems

. Meiji Techno

. ZEISS International

. Euromex Microscopen B.V.

. Labomed Europe B.V.

. Nikon Corporation

. NARISHIGE Group.

. Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

In-Vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the embryo microscope segment contributed to the largest share of more than one-third of the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market in 2021 and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because these systems display images of embryos and information about their growth patterns. This information enables embryologists to observe healthy embryo development and detect any issues with cell division timing that may occur during the early stages of growth.

Based on end-user, the clinical segment contributed to the largest share of three-fifths of the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. IVF clinics offer a variety of services, including healthy oocyte identification, sperm analysis, ICSI, embryo monitoring, and embryo freezing & storage.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is because companies in the region are implementing a variety of strategies, such as product launches and research initiatives. The presence of a large population as well as increased awareness of IVF are two important factors contributing to the market growth. However, the market in North America is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. This is because of significant factors such as increased knowledge and availability of IVF services in the region.

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

