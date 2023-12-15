Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market Is Anticipated To Grow At 7.9% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services

The cholesterol screening/ cholesterol testing services market is expected to grow at 7.9% CAGR . It is expected to reach above USD 33.15 Billion by 2030.

- Exactitudeconsultancy

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market.

Global Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market Top Key Players:

The cholesterol screening/ cholesterol testing services market key players include ACM Medical Laboratory, Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Eurofins Scientific, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, SYNLAB International GmbH, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc., Spectra Laboratories Inc., Unilabs, Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc.

Industry Developments:

On June 2021, ACM Global Laboratories, Inc. is pleased to announced the rebranding of ABS Laboratories to ACM Bioanalytical Services. Founded over two decades ago by Drs. Colin Feyerabend and Mira Doig, ABS Laboratories was purchased by ACM Global Laboratories in 2018 as it expanded its central laboratory testing offerings for clinical trials to include bioanalytical services. ABS Laboratories, now ACM Bioanalytical Services, specialised in complex assay development and validation for the quantification of drugs, metabolites and biomarkers in biological samples used in pharmaceutical research and development.

On February 2021, Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), one of the largest privately held clinical testing laboratories in the U.S., and Walgreens announced that the FDA-authorized CRL Rapid Response COVID-19 Saliva Test is available through Walgreens Find Care®, a digital health platform available on the Walgreens app and Walgreens. Sold under CRL's HealthConfirm® brand, the COVID-19 Saliva Test is non-invasive and highly accurate, offered consumers the convenience of self-collecting the test right in their homes without supervision.

Regional Share Analysis:

The cholesterol screening/ cholesterol testing services market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

In terms of revenue, North America holds a significant portion of the worldwide market and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. The growing senior population, which has increased the base of patients who can be served, is one of the main causes of this high percentage in North America. This modification is anticipated to increase awareness of preventative strategies like clinical diagnostics, particularly cholesterol screenings, to lower the occurrence of unpleasant events brought on by illnesses like stroke, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. The U.S. is a significant market in North America for companies that offer cholesterol testing services.

Key Market Segments: Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market

Cholesterol Screening/ Cholesterol Testing Services Market by Type of Customer, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Physicians/Providers and Hospitals

Government Agencies

Diagnostic centers

Patients

Others

Strategic points covered in the Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market (2023-2029) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Cholesterol Screening Cholesterol Testing Services Market.

