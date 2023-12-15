3D Printing Prosthetics And Orthotics Market To Hit USD 2.64 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 9 % | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market

The global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.42 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.64 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9 % .

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market .

Global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Top Key Players:

Stratasys,EnvisionTEC,Bionicohand,YouBionic,UNYQ,Mecuris,LimbForge, Inc.,Open Bionics,Create Prosthetics,Bio3D Technologies,Laser GmbH,Prodways Group,Protosthetics,Optomec,Formlabs,3D Systems Corporation,Lubrizol,HP,EOS

Industry Developments:

July 31, 2023 : Optomec announced its vision to drive digital transformation throughout the company to deliver modern capabilities and efficiencies to customers. The core focus will be a commitment to developing synergies between hardware and software to enable a modern approach to digital automation and digital manufacturing across its product portfolio. This will provide customers a cost-effective method of managing workloads and equipment, analyzing data and output, resulting in enhanced manufacturing process quality and efficiency.

November 07, 2023: The world's leading additive manufacturing event, HP Inc. (Booth D41, Hall 12.1) announced a strategic partnership with INDO-MIM (Indo-MIM Private Limited), one of the world largest players in the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) industry and an emerging player in the additive manufacturing powder industry. This collaboration marks a significant step toward advancing metal additive manufacturing technology and expanding its applications in various industries. INDO-MIM has initially invested in three cutting-edge HP Metal Jet S100 printers as part of this collaboration, strengthening their commitment to advancing additive manufacturing globally.

Regional Share Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest market in the 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market. North America accounted for 36 % of the worldwide market value. The United States and other countries in North America have led the way in 3D printing technology developments. Innovative enterprises, universities, and research institutes in the region have made significant contributions to the advancement of state-of-the-art 3D printing technology for orthotics and prosthetics. Ongoing research projects concentrate on improving material qualities, perfecting printing methods, and investigating fresh customizing strategies. One of the main factors propelling the North American market has been the need for customized healthcare solutions. The advantages of using 3D printing to create personalized orthotic and prosthetic devices are becoming more widely recognized among patients and healthcare professionals in the area. The capacity to customize these devices to meet the unique anatomical and functional needs of each patient is consistent with the region's expanding focus on patient-centric care.

In North America, there has been a noticeable trend of partnerships and collaborations between 3D printing firms, research centers, and healthcare organizations. These partnerships seek to create integrated solutions by utilizing the knowledge of both healthcare specialists and technological innovators. The exchange of information and materials has sped up scientific progress and made it easier to turn research findings into useful applications. One important component of market dynamics has been the regulatory environment for 3D-printed medical devices in North America, which is overseen by organizations like the FDA in the US. Clear regulatory paths for 3D-printed orthotics and prosthetics are being worked on in order to demonstrate the commitment to guaranteeing both device efficacy and patient safety. Initiatives to standardize help create a framework that encourages innovation while upholding high standards.

Key Market Segments: 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market

3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market by Type (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Acrylics

Polyurethane

3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market by Application (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centres

Prosthetic Clinics

Others

Strategic points covered in the 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market (2023-2029) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global 3D Printing Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Size Forecast (2023-2029).

Continue...

