Serious Games Market Is Projected To Grow At 20.13% CAGR From 2023 To 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Serious Games Market

Play with Purpose: Unveiling Trends in the Serious Games Market.

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Serious Games Market is expected to grow at 20.13% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 38.43 Billion by 2030 from USD 10.63 Billion in 2023.

The latest report provides information about the Global Serious Games market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Serious Games Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Serious Games Market.

In contrast to engaging in a leisure activity, serious games refer to a wide range of activities that allow people to engage in meaningful endeavors that allow them to practice various abilities and achieve goals. They help people modify their behavior as they are fascinating, captivating, and absorbing. Additionally, they aid enterprises in developing social and logistical dynamics and rehabilitation centers in translating workouts into games. Through rigorous practice and ongoing assessment, they help people identify their strengths and limitations and increase their confidence. They increase learning effectiveness and knowledge retention in people by making information memorable. Additionally, they provide a secure online setting, an enhanced learning environment, thrilling rewards, and plot advancement or other feedback mechanisms. They improve incentive in people to experiment with new ideas fearlessly and promote better brain function in amusing and engaging circumstances.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the report:

#request-a-sample

Significant Players Covered in the Serious Games Market Report:

BreakAway Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, CISCO Systems Inc., Virtual Heroes, Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, Tata Interactive Systems, Applied Research Associate Inc., Epic Systems Corporation.

Note - This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work .

✔ Table of Contents The study's depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report's structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy's research methodology

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Serious Games Market Report

Serious Games Market By Platform, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Hand-Held

Mobile-Based

PC-Based

Web-Based

Serious Games Market By Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Research & Planning

Simulation & Training

Human Resources

Advertising & Marketing

Serious Games Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Education

Media & Entertainment

Government

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

27 August 2022: BreakAway Games rolled out an artificial intelligence-based battle management training NEXT, that provides command and control battle management operators sustained, high quality, low-cost training repetitions.

29 November, 2023: Applied Research Associate released the free Burncare virtual trainer app on Google Play.

Regional Analysis of the Serious Games Market:

In 2022, the serious games market was dominated by North America. The serious gaming market has traditionally been governed by North America, in specifically the United States. A solid education system, a commitment to corporate training, and a vibrant technological industry in the area have all aided in the development and uptake of serious games. Asia-Pacific will have the serious gaming market's fastest rate of growth in 2022. During that time, serious gaming use and development significantly increased in the Asia-Pacific region. With such a sizable population, the Asia-Pacific area offers a sizable market for serious games. Mobile devices, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) technologies have all advanced rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region. These technical developments have made it possible to develop serious games that are immersive and engaging, which has improved consumer adoption and expanded the market. Governments in the Asia-Pacific area have realized the value of serious games in training, education, and healthcare. To encourage the creation and uptake of serious games, they have put supportive legislation, financing initiatives, and partnerships with industry stakeholders into place.

Read the full analysis report for a better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the Serious Games market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide Serious Games market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What is the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What do the significant market sellers receive the development techniques to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the Serious Games Market Report:

Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

Useful data on countries' positions in the Global market.

Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Serious Games Market

Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Serious Games Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Serious Games Market Forecast

OUR REPORT DATE OFFERS:

Customs Data - Detailed Data covers 100% complete

customs-based data with Importer and Exporter Details along with other shipment

information.

Statistical Data - Statistical Data does not contain

Companies' Names but it has other useful information such as Quantity, Country,

Price, etc.

Transit Data - Transit Data covers information of

import-export shipments of the land-locked countries, which pass through

different customs territories.

Mirror Data - Mirror Data contains information, which

is reported by partner countries of countries that do not report their trade

data.

WE HAVE HISTORICAL DATA ALSO OF THESE COUNTRIES FROM JANUARY 2012 ONWARDS TO FUTURE MONTHS. WE UPDATE OUR DATABASE IN EVERY 35 DAYS (depend upon countries)

“We offer data for more than 195 nations. This is far greater than any other company at the moment and the largest number in the market”. The report can be customized according to the client's requirements. Contact our sales experts ( ... ) and we'll ensure you get a report that fits your needs.

Do You Have Any Queries or Specific Requirements? Ask Our Industry Expert:

#request-a-sample

Conclusion

In conclusion, Serious Games represent a convergence of entertainment and education, turning play into a purposeful endeavor. As technology continues to advance, these games stand as testaments to the potential of gamified learning and training experiences. Beyond the pixels and avatars, Serious Games are shaping the future of education, healthcare, and corporate training, proving that playfulness and purpose can coexist harmoniously for meaningful and impactful outcomes.

Discover more research Reports:

Referral Management

Autosamplers

Anti-explosion Electronic Weighing Scale

Digital spo2 sensor

3d titanium technology

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm that helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at ... and we will get in touch with you within 24 hours and help you find the market research report you need.

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

...