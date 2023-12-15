Web3 Casino 0Xino To Take On Centralized Giants With Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nicosia, Cyprus, 15th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , 0xino, an exciting new Web3 project built on DeGaming's iGaming platform, aims to end the disparity of power between players and large centralized online gambling operators by harnessing the power of XDC's blockchain technology.







True Decentralized Gambling

0xino offers a seamless 'plug and play' experience. Players can simply connect their crypto wallet to start playing. This mirrors the ease of use found in decentralized exchanges and marketplaces like Uniswap and OpenSea, enhancing user convenience.

While using blockchain elements in online gambling is not a new thing (such as the ability to bet with cryptocurrency), 0xino has taken this a step further by ensuring game outcomes are on the blockchain for full transparency.

The First of a New Wave

0xino addresses many of the criticisms in Web2 gambling, such as the use of advanced algorithms to tilt game designs and odds in favour of the house, slow withdrawal processes, concealed terms and conditions and ownership over personal user data.

0xino is the first of many exciting new Web3 casinos built on DeGaming that aim to uplift the player experience. Due to the decentralized nature of 0xino, data collected on the blockchain is pseudo-anonymous. While the data is there to view, it cannot be tied back to a single individual and therefore cannot then be leveraged for targeted advertisements and nudges, giving 0xino players a more balanced and enjoyable experience.

Exciting Developments Ahead: Our Roadmap Unveiled

0xino will continue to build on its platform to enhance user experiences and is thrilled to announce an ambitious roadmap for the upcoming quarter.

On the topic of 0xino's roadmap, Managing Director, Alan Turing said,“Our team is dedicated to expanding our gaming portfolio, offering more diverse and engaging titles to our community. We understand the importance of simplicity and efficiency in digital transactions, which is why we're streamlining the process of bridging and swapping to XDC, making it more user-friendly than ever.”

Turing continued,“Additionally, we're injecting a dose of excitement with the launch of our very own lottery system, designed to bring fun and rewards to our valued users. Stay tuned for these game-changing updates and more as we redefine digital entertainment and financial accessibility.”

For additional information, and to stay informed about the latest developments around 0xino, please visit 0xino . Get involved, share your thoughts, and stay at the forefront of updates by joining their vibrant Discord community at .







About DeGaming

A pioneer in the Web3 iGaming sector, DeGaming delivers a turnkey solution for both operators and game developers. The company's innovative shared liquidity pool model underscores its commitment to fair revenue distribution, decentralized mechanisms, and the utilization of advanced blockchain technology to uphold integrity and transparency. DeGaming takes a leading role in advocating for cryptocurrency adoption, facilitating secure wagering through Web3-enabled wallets-the company's dedication to innovation positions it as a key player in shaping the future of iGaming.

To learn more, visit their official website at DeGaming . For real-time updates, join their growing Telegram community to share insights, engage with fellow enthusiasts, and stay informed about the newest developments in their ecosystem.

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, Layer 1 blockchain that has been operationally successful since 2019. The network obtains consensus via a specially delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) technique that allows for 2-second transaction times, near-zero gas expenses ($0.0001), over 2000 TPS, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases that are secure, scalable, and highly efficient.

Find more information about XDC Network by visiting their website XinFin .