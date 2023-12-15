Santa Delights During Holiday Party At Church Of Scientology Nashville

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tennessee, US, 15th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology Nashville hosted a Christmas party on Sunday to ring in the holiday spirit and had special guests arrive: Santa and Mrs. Claus. After visiting with children around the room, they settled themselves in for photos and to give gifts to each of the children present.







Over 11,000 Scientology Churches, Missions and affiliated groups exist across 167 nations, according to ScientologyNews. Because of this worldwide diversity, Scientologists come from a wide variety of faiths and cultural traditions. But no matter their background, they, like most people, gather with loved ones to enjoy the warmth of friends and family and celebrate the joy of the holiday season.

During the Christmas season, the Nashville Church always hosts community events to spread cheer.

Pastor of the Nashville Church, Rev. Brian Fesler, says,“Our church captures the spirit of the holidays. We bring people together to celebrate and plan the year ahead, and everyone is welcome here throughout the season.”

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard honored the great religious leaders of the past for the wisdom they brought to the world, writing that Scientology shares“the goals set for Man by Christ, which are wisdom, good health and immortality.” It is in this spirit that Scientologists celebrate the holiday season, whether they observe Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or any other religious or cultural tradition.

For more information about Scientology, visit .