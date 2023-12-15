(MENAFN- Pressat) Hokulani Limited acquires the franchise rights to a team in the professional Canadian women's football league - being built by Project 8, which will start in 2025. In spring 2024, Hokulani Limited will announce which Canadian city and team name have been selected.

Director & Principal Investor – Daniel Thomas Loitz:

“It feels right to be involved in the league that Project 8 are building to further advance international women's football. Canada in particular deserves a domestic league because of the outstanding players it has already produced. Our investment in Canada receives significant financial attention and is therefore of great importance to us both business and commercially and is distinct from our philanthropic investments in women's football. Worth mentioning here is the construction of our own stadium with attached facilities. It is particularly important to us to further the strong connection between the United Kingdom and Canada, so we are grateful to Project 8 founders Diana Matheson and Thomas Gilbert for their trust."

Hokulani Limited is expanding its portfolio in professional women's football and is now represented with teams in Ukraine, Romania, England, Finland and Canada. Most recently in October 2023, shares in the FA Womens National League Club (3rd Tier) - Halifax FC Women Limited were acquired.

Co-Founder & CEO - Project 8 - Diana Matheson:

“We know the incredible impact this professional league will have in Canada, from the impact on player pathways, to opportunities for girls and women on the field of play, as well as beyond it. We are so excited to add Hokulani Limited to our ownership groups, getting us one step closer to kick-off in 2025. Hokulani has shown their passion and commitment to women's football with international investments and we are thrilled to welcome them to Canada”

Contact:

... +44(0)2081231652