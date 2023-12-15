INDIA Bloc Demands Shah Statement On Security Breach, Condemns Suspension Of 14 Mps

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday questioned the suspension of 14 MPs -- 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha and demanded a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah in both Houses.

Earlier in the day, Kharge chaired a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc floor leaders in his chamber.

During the meeting, the opposition members discussed the Parliament security breach and dubbed it as a serious issue.

The INDIA bloc leaders also discussed the suspension of the opposition MPs for the remainder of the session.

After the meeting, Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, took to X and said,“What kind of justice is it to illegally suspend opposition MPs over the huge lapse in security of Parliament and MPs? The Home Minister of the country can give interviews on TV but cannot give statements on the floor of Parliament.”

“INDIA parties demand that Amit Shah should give a statement in the Parliament and then it should be discussed in both the houses. It is our duty to raise our voice on this serious issue of national security, it is our parliamentary duty,” he added.

On Thursday, 14 MPs -- 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session.

Those suspended from Lok Sabha are -- Hibi Eden, T.N. Prathapan, Ramya Haridas, Dean Kuriakose, S. Jothimani, V.K. Sreekandan, Benny Behanan, Mohammad Jawed, P.R. Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K. Subbarayan, S. Venkatesan and Manickam Tagore B for the remainder of the Winter Session.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was suspended for the remainder of the session from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

A massive security breach happened on the 22nd anniversary of 2001 Parliament terror attack when two people jumped from the visitors gallery in Lok Sabha during the zero hour proceedings and also sprayed yellow colour gas from canisters.

The two people were caught by the MPs and the security personnel and handed over to police. A total of five people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

Following the security breach incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also formed an enquiry committee on the request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

