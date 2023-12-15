Kuwait Amir Congratulates Bahrain's King On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on his country's 52nd national day and the 24th anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness the Amir lauded the significant achievements and development during the era of King Hamad and commended the strong ties linking the State of Kuwait with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He affirmed both countries' commitment to bolster relations and cooperation in various sectors, expressed good wishes to King Hamad as well as to his country so it may witness further progress and development under the Monarch's sagacious leadership. (end)

rk









MENAFN15122023000071011013ID1107601814