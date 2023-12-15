Azerbaijan's Current Account Surplus This Year Approaches $7Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Samir Nasirov, director of the statistical department of the institution emphasized that, Azerbaijan's current account balance has a surplus of 6.7 billion US dollars in January-September this year, Azernews reports.

This was announced at a briefing held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

According to Samir Nasirov, it is 2.6 times less than in the same period last year.