President Ilham Aliyev Chairs Meeting Regarding Hosting Of COP29 In Azerbaijan Next Year

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting regarding the holding of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in Azerbaijan next year.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.