Enemy Launches Almost 90 Attacks On 18 Localities In Zaporizhzhia Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russians struck 87 times at 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"The invaders shelled Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with MLRS, attacked Novodarivka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka and Poltavka with five drones, and also hit Preobrazhenka with an aircraft shell," the post reads.
There were 79 artillery strikes on the territory of Hulyaipole, Bilohirya, Levadne, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Robotyne, Pyatykhatky, Stepove, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.
There were three reports of the destruction of residential buildings.
As reported, Russian troops fired artillery and mortars at 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region yesterday.
