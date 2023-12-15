President Ilham Aliyev Chairs Meeting To Discuss Hosting COP29 In Azerbaijan In 2024 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting regarding
the holding of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in Azerbaijan next
year, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107601800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.