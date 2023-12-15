               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Revenues From Securities Portfolio Surge Since Early 2023


12/15/2023 3:11:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Since the beginning of this year, Azerbaijan's revenue from the securities portfolio has climbed by 2.2 times, reaching $442 million, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

He noted that the balance of secondary revenues is constantly positive, but this year it has decreased.

"This is due to remittances. Last year the volume of remittances amounted to $2.8 billion, this year - 1.28 billion manat ($750 million)," the official explained.

