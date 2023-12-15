Azerbaijan's Revenues From Securities Portfolio Surge Since Early 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Since the
beginning of this year, Azerbaijan's revenue from the securities
portfolio has climbed by 2.2 times, reaching $442 million, Director
of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.
He noted that the balance of secondary revenues is constantly
positive, but this year it has decreased.
"This is due to remittances. Last year the volume of remittances
amounted to $2.8 billion, this year - 1.28 billion manat ($750
million)," the official explained.
Will be updated
