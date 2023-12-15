Azerbaijan's Free Turan Special Economic Zone: Chance To Sizably Better Region's Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Cooperation
between Turkic governments has grown in recent years in various
domains, including politics, economics, and culture. One vivid
example is the TURAN (TURANSEZ) Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which
is planned to be established in accordance with the Astana
Declaration, which was adopted at the 10th Anniversary Summit of
the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) under the theme "Turkic
Century" on November 3, 2023, in Astana, Kazakhstan.
The adoption of the concept of a special economic zone called
TURAN by the relevant bodies of the member countries is noted in
paragraph 50 of the declaration, as is the implementation of the
concept agreed upon by the parties, the change in connection with
Kazakhstan to ensure the launch of TURANSEZ, and the importance of
cooperation between the member countries' special economic
zones.
The goals of establishing SEZs include increasing mutual trust
and friendly relations among participants, creating favorable
conditions for trade and investment, further simplifying customs
and transit procedures in order to gradually implement free
movement of goods, capital, services, and technologies, attracting
foreign investments, developing export-oriented and
import-substituting industries, and importing advanced
technologies.
The ambitious goal of this zone's strategic establishment is to
become a catalyst not only for economic growth but also for
enriching cultural heritage and developing diplomatic ties in this
international union. The TURAN project is a remarkable occurrence
in current international politics and economics due to its
comprehensive approach.
The TURAN FEZ's implementation is expected to strengthen
cooperation between Turkish states and bring regional and global
partners closer to this organization.
As economist expert Emin Garibli told Trend , TURAN is a positive phenomenon that promotes
trade and economic ties for Azerbaijan, as well as electronic
systems within Azerbaijan and between the OTS countries to create
new communication links.
"I believe the name TURAN was not chosen at random. Naturally,
it will serve as a link and make a contribution. On the one hand,
it is critical to the liberalization of our countries' trade and
economic connections. It enables us to deploy electronic systems
for commodity transportation and electronic relationship
management. It facilitates trade between our countries and allows
us to collaborate in economics, research, and education," he
said.
Garibli noted that, on the other hand, there are free economic
zones, which are preferential zones where investors, individuals,
legal entities, and businesses can get additional profits and
additional margins, which contributes to the development of foreign
economic relations in the region.
"It also contributes to the development of the middle line of
the transportation corridor passing through our territory.
Naturally, I think that similar free economic zones will be created
in other countries of the Turkic world, including Kyrgyzstan.
However, they are aimed at improving foreign trade and foreign
economic relations," he added.
According to Ph.D. in economics Faraj Akhundov, this project is
very promising because it is not only an economic bloc but also a
cultural one.
"This is the unification of countries that have common Turkic
roots, similar cultures, and a common language. Therefore, in my
opinion, this bloc will become very powerful. Naturally, the
unification of these countries carries great prospects for future
generations and the economic well-being of all the people involved
in this project," he said.
Akhundov also emphasized that, first of all, the technological
and legislative bases should be developed.
"Secondly, improvements and innovations should be made in the
logistics chain. Thirdly, in my opinion, it is extremely important
to create a common center that will coordinate the solution of
these tasks and line up issues for discussion by the main states of
this association," he added.
Speaking about the prospects of creating an institutional body
within the organization to ensure the continuous work of this
project in the geography of OTS, the PhD in Economics stressed that
this is the right decision. The institutional body will not only
support the continuous functioning of the project in the OTS
geography but will also actively promote new technologies and
developments to improve the performance of this association.
"Therefore, I believe that this is a very good decision, and its
members will be representatives of the states of this association.
Such a body will effectively support the work of OTS unification,"
Akhundov said.
Highlighting the benefits of the project for regional
development, Faraj Akhundov said that, first of all, it includes
increasing the number of jobs and expanding the range of goods on
the market of the states of this association.
"It may also result in lower prices for specific types of items
for the final customer. As far as we can tell, this contributes to
economic growth for all countries concerned, as trade always boosts
GDP growth dynamics and enhances residents' well-being. The
forecast appears highly promising in terms of economics, logistics,
and job creation, as well as greater consumer availability of
goods. Tourism is also an essential industry to mention. I believe
it will also benefit the economies of the states and increase
tourism inside the association's region," he said.
According to Akhundov, the main areas of this concept are
logistics, transportation, and, of course, tourism.
"We can see how aggressively states are preparing their
logistics chains and transportation hubs for the implementation of
this notion. I believe this is already producing returns in the
form of economic growth, and we can see how much states are willing
to invest in this, knowing how much it will pay large dividends in
the future," he said.
Speaking about the changes that the Azerbaijani side will be
able to make within the framework of the TURAN project, he noted
that primarily it is about the development of transportation and
logistics chains.
"We can see how hard Azerbaijan is working in this area. For
example, we can consider the work done in occupied regions that has
been released. The airport in Fuzuli was finished in a short amount
of time, as was the airport development project in Zangilan. This
is due to Azerbaijan's capacity to implement huge projects rapidly
and aggressively. Naturally, there are several additional
initiatives to be carried out in the liberated lands. However,
Azerbaijan's earnestness, confidence, and accomplishment in these
areas are immediately apparent. I am optimistic that we will see
further progress in this area in the near future. All of this has
an impact on the improvement of commodity transit through our
area," he concluded.
The TURAN project is becoming more than just an economic
phenomenon, joining countries with Turkic heritage. According to
experts, this technique has tremendous promise for growing
commercial links, enhancing logistics operations, and offering new
chances for tourism growth. However, successful project
implementation necessitates the active participation and
coordinated work of the participating countries, as well as the
creation of technological, legislative, and institutional support.
In this scenario, the development of an institutional body within
the organization appears to be a vital step in ensuring the
project's long-term viability. Prospects for regional development,
greater employment, and market diversity give this program
significant importance and justify hopes for its effective
execution.
Possible modifications to lay the groundwork for the Azerbaijani
side's preparation for the project could occur quickly. This is
because Azerbaijan has already proven its ability to complete such
projects promptly and accurately. Azerbaijan has chaired the
Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on numerous occasions and has
successfully staged events in Shusha. Given this broad experience,
it is safe to conclude that we will not have to wait long, and we
will see the consequences of the work that the Government of
Azerbaijan is undertaking today in the next few years.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107601798