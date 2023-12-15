Azerbaijani State Customs Committee To Employ Artificial Intelligence As Of 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The State
Customs Committee of Azerbaijan will begin to use artificial
intelligence (AI) from 2024, Trend reports via the committee.
This issue was discussed with journalists during a media tour
organized by the State Customs Committee.
It was noted that the committee will use AI from January 1.
To note, Azerbaijan's artificial intelligence industry was
estimated at $136 billion in 2022, and it is predicted to rise at a
compound annual growth rate of 37.3 percent between 2023 and
2030.
