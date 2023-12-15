Tajikistan, Russian Company Forge Telecom Collaboration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 15. The
Communication Service under the Tajikistan government and the Zyfra
Russian company have inked a memorandum outlining their
collaboration efforts, Trend reports.
According to the service, this document governs bilateral
communication in the field of communications and information
technologies, including network security, the development of the
e-commerce system, the approval of implementing electronic
documents in Tajikistan, postal service reinforcement, and IP
telephony.
The purpose of the memorandum is to improve bilateral
cooperation in the advancement of different elements of
telecommunications, such as broadband internet access, internet
management, 4G LTE, 5G networks, and worldwide internet
connectivity.
Additionally, the collaboration memorandum involves organizing
joint consultations and events, informational meetings, webinars to
bolster links between information and communication technologies,
exchanging information practices, national initiatives, and
programs related to communication development.
It also includes sharing experiences in developing regional
strategies, midterm and long-term trips, and other forms of
cooperation that serve mutual interests.
The signing underscored the importance of strengthening
multidimensional partnerships with foreign enterprises to provide
new momentum for Tajikistan's mobile communication network reform
and modernization. The start of collaboration with Zyfra is
likewise in line with this goal.
