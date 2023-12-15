Washington Welcomes European Council Decisions On EU Expansion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- The United States has welcomed the European Council's decision on EU expansion, launching EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

The EU's decision is as a powerful affirmation of the EU candidates' and prospective candidates' European future, said spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller, in a statement late on Thursday.

This decision grants EU candidate status to Georgia and opens accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, once it has met the necessary criteria, Miller added.

He noted that this is a historic moment for Europe and for the transatlantic partnership, highlighting the US' continuous support to the EU's expansion process, and to support EU candidate and prospective candidate countries.

This is a pivotal moment for the transatlantic community, Miller stated, encouraging candidates to seize the opportunity, meet the democratic and economic terms to secure their future in Europe.

Leaders of the 27 EU member states began two days of meetings on Wednesday, and their agenda included a military, economic and humanitarian aid package for Kiev, worth USD 54 billion, but failed to pass during the summit.

The last EU expansion took place in 2013 with the accession of Croatia, which initially applied for EU membership in 2003 and negotiations began in 2005. (end)

