Ready Meal Trays Market Surge To US$ 2.35 Billion At 6.9% CAGR By 2033: Fact.MR Report

Key Segments of Ready Meal Trays Industry Research Report

By Type By Capacity By Material By End Use

Portioned Trays Perforated Trays

Up to 250 gms

250-500 gms More than 500 gms

Polypropylene

Crystallized Polyethylene Terephthalate (CPET)

Aluminum Other Materials (HDPE, HIPS, etc.)

QSR & FSR

Transportation Catering Services

Institutional Catering Services Retail Sales



Ready meal trays are versatile, accommodating a variety of cuisines and dietary preferences. Designed to be microwave-safe and oven-ready, they offer a hassle-free way to heat meals.

The market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for convenient and time-saving food options, fueled by busy lifestyles and urbanization. Moreover, the market is driven by an increasing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, alongside advancements in packaging technologies.

Ensuring the extended shelf life of ready meals poses a significant industry challenge, demanding robust ingredient selection, effective preservation methods, advanced packaging, and proper storage. Consumer perceptions of ready meals as less healthy may impact market growth, necessitating efforts to improve the nutritional profile and address health concerns.

Key Takeaways:



Rapid and busy lifestyles in the US have resulted in higher consumption of packaged and convenience foods. This is expected to be a key factor driving the shipment of ready-meal trays in the upcoming years.

Globalization has an impact on the traditional diets of Japanese and Korean individuals, leading to an increased demand for a diverse variety of packaged foods. Furthermore, Japan's substantial aging population is expected to play a significant role in driving the demand for ready-to-eat meals. A strong rise in demand for recyclable materials like polyethylene, terephthalate, and polypropylene is expected in the next decade. This growth is driven by government bans on single-use plastics and strict mandates on food packaging.

The escalating demand for convenient meal options in busy lifestyles, an increased emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions, and ongoing advancements in packaging technologies improving shelf life and overall convenience are driving the market growth - Says Fact Expert

Market Competition

Providers of prime-ready meal trays are introducing new products to strengthen their market position and capitalize on sales opportunities. Key industry participants comprise Novolex, Quinn Packaging, Mondi Group PLC, International Paper Co., and Billerud Korsnas.



In June 2022, Finland-based consumer packaging company Huhtamäki Oyj unveiled Huhtamäki Fresh, a series of fiber-based ready-meal trays targeted at the lucrative Nordic Market within the European Region. In June 2021, Stora Enso, a well-known Finnish manufacturer of pulp and paper products, introduced Trayforma, a novel wood fiber-based material tailored for the packaging of microwavable food trays.

Winning strategies

Leading players should focus on offering high-quality, gourmet ready-meal options targeting a more upscale market. By using premium ingredients and creating unique flavors, companies can stand out and attract consumers looking for sophisticated dining experiences.

To succeed in the ready meal trays market, top players must focus on specific ethnic cuisines or regional specialties. Companies should tailor their products to appeal to diverse consumer tastes and cultural preferences. This means offering authentic meals that capture the essence of different cultures.

Market leaders can increase sales by introducing seasonal or limited-edition ready meals. This strategy creates excitement and urgency among consumers. By aligning offerings with seasons or events, companies can make their meals exclusive and more appealing.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 2.35 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.9 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 160 Tables No. of Figures 134 Figures



The European region has enforced stringent regulations on packaging and food safety, driven by a growing emphasis on addressing climate change and the surge in plastic waste. This regulatory environment, coupled with government incentives and initiatives promoting sustainable food packaging, as well as the concerted efforts of food manufacturers to minimize food waste, is expected to drive increased demand for ready meal trays. Key European countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain are poised to benefit from these trends.

In addition to regulatory factors, changing consumer preferences, the adoption of busy lifestyles, the proliferation of food service restaurants, and advancements in food packaging are all anticipated to play pivotal roles in shaping the demand for ready meal trays across various European nations in the years ahead.

