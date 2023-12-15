Ligadata Becomes Official AWS Partner, Expanding Telecom AI App And Data Fabric Offerings To AWS Cloud

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

By teaming up with AWS, LigaData can utilize the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud to deliver even more value to their customers.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LigaData , a leading provider of innovative telecom data products and solutions, is proud to announce its official partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for both software and services. LigaData provides advanced machine learning-driven Telecom AI Apps and Telecom and Fintech Data Fabrics purpose-built to empower communications service providers to extract greater value from their data by enabling new and enhanced data-driven revenue-generating services focused on their subscribers and mobile financial services. By teaming up with AWS, LigaData can utilize the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud to deliver even more value to their customers.

The partnership with AWS brings several benefits to LigaData customers. The LigaData Telecom Data Fabric can now leverage various AWS services, including compute, storage, machine learning, and analytics, to scale its data products. The services used by LigaData include Amazon S3, Kinesis, Lake Formation, Athena, SageMaker, and OpenSearch, among others. The software path partnership allows LigaData to work directly with AWS on software development and integration, ensuring seamless service compatibility for their customers.

LigaData's team includes certified AWS Data and Analytics Competency engineers, demonstrating LigaData's success in helping customers evaluate and use AWS tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at any scale. LigaData's partnership with AWS enables customers to easily deploy LigaData products on the AWS public cloud, with elastic scalability. LigaData may be deployed entirely on the AWS cloud or as a hybrid cloud/on-premise deployment, enabling flexibility around capital and operational expenditures. LigaData's partnership with AWS enables deployment in AWS Middle East and Africa Regions such as UAE, Bahrain, Oman, South Africa, and Nigeria, with plans for expansion in Kenya. In addition, LigaData can be deployed in AWS Local Zones in the Middle East and Africa. The use of AWS Regions and Local Zones offers low latency, low packet loss, and high overall network quality, as well as complying with national data sovereignty requirements.

LigaData's partnership with AWS represents a strategic move to strengthen its position further in the telecom and mobile financial services data and AI products market. The company looks forward to leveraging AWS's capabilities to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to its customers.

