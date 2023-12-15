Why India Attracts Yogis From All Around The World: Gyan Yog Breath Explains

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RISHIKESH, IN, INDIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rishikesh, India - Gyan Yog Breath, an internationally recognized yoga teacher training institution in Rishikesh, is committed to promoting health and harmony through the timeless wisdom of yoga. Gyan means wisdom and knowledge, yog means yoga and unity and breath is the most important tool in yoga to achieve growth.With a team of experienced yoga instructors and immense dedication to holistic well-being, Gyan Yog Breath offers a variety of yoga teacher training in India , retreats and educational internships. Exploring the roots of yoga, the wisdom of the Vedic scriptures, authentic teachers, and the supportive energy from the Himalayas and the holy Ganges River, Gyan Yog Breath explains what makes India the ultimate destination for yogic practitioners.The Number One Location for YogaIndia is the origin country of yoga. It is the birthplace of the words Yoga and all the ancient wisdom that came with it. While yoga lovers are invited to practice yoga in almost any city worldwide now, India remains the source of the primary wisdom with the most authentic teachings, courses and teachers. India is a huge country with diverse sceneries and landscapes. Along the holy Ganges River and nearby the Himalayas millions of people practice meditation and yoga every day which contributes to a positive and calming energy around. Yogis from all around the globe feel called to travel to cities like Rishikesh, Varanasi and Dharamsala to experience such uplifting yogic energy.Food Fertile Land & FoodIn India, the soil is very fertile and anything can grow very easily. Whether it's nourishing pulses, vegetables or fruits; all around the year, there is a huge variety of food options. Especially yoga practitioners understand the importance of a healthy and diverse diet and nourishing vegetables, fruits and grains. While in Western countries, there is more fear about food and very few options for a vegetarian or vegan diet, India provides thousands of varieties of produce that are densely packed with nutrients. Yogis experience a high level of satisfaction and energy with food in India which allows them to dive deeper into the spirituality of yoga.Wisdom from the Vedas providing eternal Knowledge:The original yogic texts and scriptures were firstly written more than 4000 years ago. Texts like the Fours Veda, Upanishads and Sutras provide eternal knowledge and guidance for spiritual seekers, yoga teachers and practitioners. The texts contain wisdom that can be applied into all areas of life and how to live a happy and healthy life. They cover the human mind, psyche, self-realization and ways to find inner balance and live life in harmony. While the Vedic scriptures are worldwide available, only experienced teachers can explain them and translate them from Sanskrit to English. Modern translations in English that are easily available lack the correct meanings. Hence, many yogis travel to India to find the original meanings of the yogic texts.Guidance from Authentic Teachers:Another reason why yogis come to India from all over the world is because it's the country of expert teachers who devote their entire lives to sharing the knowledge of yoga. Such teachers are also called gurus or swamis and hold immense wisdom, practical experience and understanding of yoga that was passed on from generation to generation. Traditional yoga teachers radiate peace and vitality. Many of them hold even internationally recognized university degrees in Ayurveda and Yogic Sciences, one of the most popular Master and PhD courses in India. Indian yoga teachers are excellent life guides and can help yogic to grow, develop their minds and create more self-awareness. They often work at the most renowned 200 hour yoga teacher training in India .A Holistic Yogic Journey:India extends beyond the physical practice of yoga. It is a holistic experience encompassing cultural immersion, spiritual exploration, and a deepening of one's connection with the ancient wisdom embedded in the landscape. Comprehensive yoga teacher training India often invite practitioners to mindfully explore their inner selves.As the ultimate destination for yogic seekers, India provides more than one can explain with words. It's calling to the heart, as many yogis describe it. From the roots of yoga in ancient traditions and Vedic scriptures to the guidance of authentic teachers and the supportive energy emanating from the Himalayas and the holy Ganges River, India fascinates yogis into a transformative journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth.

