After Beatles, Rolling Stones & David Bowie, Vir Das To Perform At London's Apollo Theatre

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor-comedian Vir Das, who recently won an International Emmy Award for his stand-up special 'Vir Das: Landing', is set to take the stage at the Apollo Theatre in London, on Saturday. He will entertain a live audience of nearly 5,000 people as a part of his ongoing Mind Fool tour.

The Apollo Theatre has witnessed performances by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Iron Maiden and Selena Gomez. The theatre has also been graced by comedy legend Louis C.K.

Talking about the same, Vir Das said: "Stepping onto the Apollo Theatre stage is not just a personal triumph; it's a momentous occasion for Indian comedy. The energy of this historic venue, which has hosted musical legends and comedy icons alike, is both exhilarating and humbling.”

He further mentioned:“As I stand before a live audience of almost 5,000 people, I am driven by a desire to connect, to bring joy, and to be a bridge between cultures. The Mind Fool tour is my way of spreading laughter across borders, and I can't wait to share this experience with audiences around the world."

His tour spans 33 countries and encompasses 37 cities across India, and promises to be a cultural celebration.

--IANS

aa/kvd