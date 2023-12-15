Bhajans Will Play In Ayodhya For 48 Hours After Temple Consecration Ceremony

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Dec 15 (IANS) Religious songs, including bhajans, will play in Ayodhya for 48 days after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

The idea is to generate an atmosphere of serenity and soulful divinity.

Artistes from across the country will pay musical obeisance to the deity with their performance and the recital will be organised at the Nritya Mandap (dance pavilion) in front of the statue of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the consecration of the idol.

“Many seasoned artistes will be invited by the temple trust for live performance and many new artistes will also be given chances to give their performances before Shri Ram,” Ram Temple Trust office manager Prakash Gupta said.

“On those 48 days, Shri Ram will be bathed with water from 1,000 urns brought from all pilgrimages across the country. The deity will be anointed with saffron, camphor and such material. These special arrangements of worship will be done under the supervision of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami of Udupi Pejavar Mutt, in Karnataka.”

Before the consecration ceremony, a tableau of Lord Ram will be taken out in Ayodhya on January 17.

The procession will have pictures, statues and photos related with the life of Lord Ram from his birth to exile, victory in Lanka and homecoming.

This procession will mark the start of the weeklong consecration events.

This tableau will also have the new selected idol of Ram Lalla that will be installed at the temple.

