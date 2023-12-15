Momani Warns Against "Soft Displacement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- Senator Mohammad Momani emphasized the need to provide a quality of life for Palestinians to stay on their land and cautioned against the risk of "soft displacement" of Palestinians by creating an environment that is repulsive to them.He emphasized, in an interview with Al Mamlakah TV channel, the need of applying all kinds of pressure and making use of all available resources to stop the relocation of Palestinians, as well as the necessity of providing help and letting them develop their economy and provide lucrative living conditions.Momani said that Jordan possesses the means to restrain Israel, adding that Jordan has never before been put to the test unless it demonstrated resiliency and the capacity to overcome obstacles.He said that there was no doubt on this matter and that His Majesty the King had spoken clearly and concisely in all venues. Because Palestinian displacement implies the end of the Palestinian struggle and a transfer of responsibility to Egypt and Jordan, where Amman views the issue as a red line a declaration of war.He emphasized that we view Israel's efforts to build an environment that is repellent to the Palestinian people as a threat. Jordanians oppose forced relocation and the conditions that allow it to happen. In order to eliminate any possibility of displacement, Jordan is taking a leading role to end the conflict in Gaza, support the Palestinian brothers, and work toward the establishment of a Palestinian state.He mentioned that Jordan has military, diplomatic, and political tools at its disposal to counter Israel. He also noted that everyone has seen the military reinforcements Jordan has sent to the Israeli border, which he described as a message that no one should ignore and that he must acknowledge the strategic significance of the armed forces bolstering their presence on the border. It sends a strong, powerful, and profound statement that we will not tolerate forced migration.Momani addressed His Majesty the King's speech at the Geneva forum devoted to Syrian refugees, saying that while the King's speech is significant, this is not the time for him to discuss Jordan's suffering as a result of the refugees, as the country has reached a tipping point in terms of the refugee crisis and the international community has abandoned it in favor of leaving it without enough aid."What Jordan offered on the matter of refugees could not be accomplished by entire continents," he continued. We took in 1.5 million Syrian refugees at the height of the crisis. A million migrants were sent around the nations of Europe in its entirety, a feat achieved by no means; Canada and America took in far less. Furthermore, it is accurate in numbers when we state that Jordan had a significant influence whereas other continents did not."When pressure is applied to us on the refugee issue, he said, we respond by saying that we are prepared to send any country willing to assist by plane, since granting asylum has become an unjust load on the public purse and infrastructure, including schools and water supplies. There are 11 million people living in Jordan, including 4 million refugees.Momani went on, "We are correct when we argue that Jordan has reached saturation point with the refugee crisis. We have performed our Islamic and Arab obligations, but the international community has to understand that the nation has untapped potential and is carrying too much weight."