Outdoor LED Lighting Market To Hit USD 85.13 Billion By 2030 | CAGR Of 14.7 %| Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Outdoor LED Lighting Market is expected to grow at 14.7 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 85.13 billion by 2030 from USD 32.59 billion in 2023.

The latest report provides information about the Global Outdoor LED Lighting market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Outdoor LED Lighting Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Outdoor LED Lighting Market.

The term“outdoor LED lighting” refers to light sources used to enlighten or brighten an outdoor area. These outdoor lighting options are being used by consumers or cities to improve the aesthetics and security of their surroundings. These lighting options also last a lot longer than conventional lighting options due to they use a lot less energy. Additionally, there is less of an environmental impact with outdoor LED lighting options. Numerous applications, including walkway lighting, signpost illumination, wall lighting, area lighting, and others, call for the employment of these lighting solutions.

Significant Players Covered in the Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report:

Philips Lighting Holding, Eaton Corporation, Cree, General Electric Company, Osram Licht, Acuity Brands, Hubbell Incorporated, Zumtobel, Legrand, Thorn Lighting.

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report

Outdoor LED Lighting Market By Offering, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units).

Hardware

Software

Services

Outdoor LED Lighting Market By Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units).

Streets & Roads

Architecture & Urban Landscape

Sport & Large Area

Tunnels

Outdoor LED Lighting Market By Installation, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units).

New

Retrofit

Outdoor LED Lighting Market By Sales Channel, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units).

Retail/Wholesale

Direct Sales

E Commerce

Outdoor LED Lighting Market By Wattage Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units).

Below 50W

50-150W

Above 150W

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

29 March 2023: Intelligent power management company Eaton and Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resource (DER) control, orchestration and aggregation platform, announced expanded collaboration to enable dynamic utility management of home electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

07 March 2023: Intelligent power management company Eaton announced the expansion of its aftermarket mobile power portfolio to include a new electrified power takeoff (ePTO), an FR2 twin-flow piston pump and an 8-bolt adapter for Detroit® DT12® transmissions. The new aftermarket solutions will be showcased at the Work Truck Show, March 8-10 in Indianapolis. Eaton's exhibit is at booth 1943.

Regional Analysis for Outdoor LED Lighting Market:

In the market for outdoor LED lighting throughout the projected period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate. Due to the growing adoption of LED lighting as a crucial component of the development of smart cities and public infrastructure projects among local municipalities in emerging economies, LEDs have enormous potential in the region.

Due to rising government spending on infrastructure projects and steady expansion in the construction of commercial and industrial buildings, China is predicted to dominate the Asia Pacific market for outdoor LED lighting. Lighting equipment manufacture is a speciality of the nation, which also embraces technology more quickly than other countries in the region. The nation has big ambitions for investing in renewable energy sources, which should increase demand for LED lighting. The outdoor LED lighting market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the Asia Pacific area as a result of the rising demand for LED-based lights and luminaires in outdoor applications such as highways and streets, tunnels, and architectural and urban landscapes.

-What is the projected market size of the Outdoor LED Lighting market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for impending years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide Outdoor LED Lighting market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What is the moving and arising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What do the significant market sellers receive the development techniques to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report:

Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

Availability of detailed prices information (current and historical).

Useful data on countries positions in Global market.

Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Outdoor LED Lighting Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market Forecast

Conclusion

In conclusion, Outdoor LED Lighting is not merely a technological advancement but a transformative force shaping the way we illuminate our outdoor spaces. From energy-efficient urban landscapes to customizable residential environments, LEDs are at the forefront of the lighting revolution. As technology continues to evolve, Outdoor LED Lighting stands as a testament to the fusion of innovation and sustainability, guiding us towards a future where outdoor illumination is not just functional but a seamless blend of efficiency, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility.

