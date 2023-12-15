Onlinecheckwriter Upgrades Cloud Banking With Virtual Cards And International Transactions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Users can set up Accounts remotely, create Virtual Cards, and make ACH and Wire transactions.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OnlineCheckWriter, the leading check printing and payments platform, has upgraded its Cloud Banking service to offer users a more user-friendly and efficient banking experience. The enhanced version introduces innovative features to improve convenience and increase financial accessibility for users. One notable improvement is the addition of virtual cards, providing users with a simple and efficient method for in-store purchases and real-time expense management. The cloud bank offers another feature that breaks geographical barriers. This feature lets foreigners open US bank accounts remotely, enabling international business transactions and financial management without a physical presence.

The payment platform's cloud banking service also enables easy online bill payments and fund transfers. Users can easily transfer funds through ACH and domestic wire transfers, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financial experience. Once the personal verification process is done, the cloud banking platform welcomes users to start a secure and smooth banking experience focusing on security and efficiency.

OnlineCheckWriter's cloud banking service is preparing for more updates in Phase 2. This enhancement brings a better payment experience, including new features like international wire transfers, easy management of multiple accounts, currency exchange options, and physical cards.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney, ZilBank, and OnlineCheckWriter, is dedicated to offering innovative payment solutions for businesses as their needs change. The platform seamlessly works with popular accounting and payroll software, offering various payment choices such as ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. This flexibility allows users to choose their preferred payment methods, ensuring efficient and cost-effective transactions all in one place.

OnlineCheckWriter, a top financial technology platform, serves over 800k users and has processed $50 billion in transactions. For small business owners and individuals managing personal finances, OnlineCheckWriter provides a seamless and secure solution for all financial needs. Its user-friendly interface and cutting-edge payment services make it poised for global growth, serving businesses worldwide.

